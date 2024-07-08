Liberal Democrat Will Forster has broken a 74-year Conservative hold on the Woking parliamentary seat to win with a 11,246 majority.
The veteran local politician defeated Jonathan Lord at his third attempt, overturning a 9,767 majority in a 20.3% swing.
He became one of 72 Lib Dem MPs who sent splurges of yellow across the political map of Britain as the Tories slumped to 121 seats in the face of a Labour landslide.
In Woking, as in many Lib Dem target seats, many Labour supporters voted tactically, a point acknowledged by Mr Forster.
After the traditional thanks to the returning officer and election staff, the new MP thanked the other candidates for a good campaign and paid tribute to Mr Lord.
“He has spent 14 years representing Woking, been a caring husband and a loving father. I sincerely thank him for his service and wish him and his family best wishes for the future,” Mr Forster said.
He noted that since its creation in 1950, and previously as mostly part of the Chertsey seat, Woking had been a Conservative stronghold.
“This is a historic moment for the Liberal Democrats. It's been more than a 100 years since Woking was represented by anyone other than a Conservative.”
In 1906 Francis Marnham was elected Liberal MP for Chertsey, but stood down after one term and left for a quieter life in Torquay.
In his victory speech, Mr Forster thanked “the wonderful people here in Woking for electing me as their new MP.”
He added: “From Brookwood to Byfleet, Horsell to Sutton Green and everywhere in between - thank you for talking to me about your lives and your communities, for sharing your worries and your hopes for the future.
“I have had heard stories of people no longer being able to afford their mortgage payments or rent following Liz Truss's disastrous budget.
“I have spoken to countless people who are waiting weeks to see a GP or an NHS dentist – if they can even find one.
“I have heard residents' worries about council services.
“People hated walking along our rivers and streams as raw sewage had been dumped in them.
“Tackling those issues will be my focus and priorities as your MP.
“To everyone here in Woking, no matter how you voted, I hear you, I will fight for you all year round. And I promise to be your local champion in Parliament.
“I am truly humbled by the faith the people of Woking have put in me tonight. To be elected to represent my hometown in Parliament is truly the honour of my life. I won't let you down, I will fight for the fair deal Woking deserves.”
Mr Forster, 37, was born and brought up in Goldsworth Park/Horsell and went to middle school in Horsell and Woking High.
He is deputy borough council leader was has been a councillor since 2011.
Mr Forster is also leader of the Lib Dems on Surrey County Council and was first elected in 2013.