A former mental health nurse and social worker has been appointed Surrey County Council’s new chief executive.
Terence Herbert, currently chief executive at Wiltshire Council, will replace Surrey’s outgoing chief officer, Joanna Killian.
He is expected to join the county council in the summer.
Tim Oliver, Surrey County Council leader, described Mr Herbert as “an outstanding leader bringing over 25 years of local government experience to the role”.
He added Wiltshire Council – one of the largest unitary authorities in the country – benefits from “sound finances and a high-performing workforce” under his leadership.
Mr Herbert began his career as a Registered Mental Nurse (RMN) and then qualified as a social worker. He joined Wiltshire Council in 2011, and was appointed chief executive in June 2020.
He said: “Having spent much of my earlier career in children’s services and mental health, I am passionate about delivering quality services for the most vulnerable residents across our communities.”