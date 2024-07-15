To coincide with the start of the summer holidays, Network Rail (NR) is reminding children and their parents of the dangers of misusing level crossings as part of a new safety campaign.
Latest figures show there were 466 incidents of level crossing misuse and 28 near misses at level crossings across NR’s Wessex route in the last financial year (2023/24). Representing a 24 per cent increase in the number of misuse incidents and a 13 per cent decrease in the number of near misses on the previous year.
The Wessex route serves the towns and communities in part or all of the counties of Surrey, Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset, Devon, Somerset and Wiltshire.
Hotspots for level crossing misuse are:
Farnham - 27 incidents
Star Lane (in Wokingham) - 27 incidents
Addlestone - 20 incidents
Ash - 20 incidents
Poole High Street - 13 incidents
Englemere (near Ascot) - 12 incidents
Mount Pleasant (in Southampton) - 10 incidents
To try and reduce the number of incidents, NR has launched its ‘Distracted? You’ve Crossed the Line’ safety campaign. It aims to positively encourage young adults aged 18 to 34, to take responsibility for their own personal safety and remove distractions.
Southern region level crossing manager Sam Pead said: “It’s important to remember that some of the dangers on the railway aren’t always visible.
“Across the Southern region trains can travel as fast as 140mph and are largely powered by the third rail which carries more than enough electricity to kill or seriously injure and is always on. It’s frustrating we continue to see people recklessly risking their lives when crossing the railway.
“We work exceptionally hard alongside our partners to educate people about the dangers of the railway and with the start of school summer holidays, we’re urging children and their parents to respect the railway, stay safe and remain vigilant when crossing the railway.”
South Western Railway’s Head of Security and Safety Assurance, Dan O’Riordan commented: "It is saddening to see that, over the last year, the number of incidents of people misusing level crossings has risen by nearly a quarter.
“Misusing level crossings is extremely dangerous, especially as most on our network have a third rail running through them carrying enough electricity to seriously injure, or worse. Our trains also pass through them at speeds of up to 100mph.
"We hope that this latest video, showing examples of where people have risked their own safety at level crossings, will encourage people to use them responsibly and recognise the dangers of the railway."
A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson added: “Unfortunately we have seen too many times the tragic and life changing consequences of people ignoring the warnings of danger when being near the railway.
“Sadly some children think the rail tracks look like tempting places to play and don't consider just how dangerous the tracks can be.
“BTP work with Network Rail to educate children and students at school of the dangers being near tracks and share some of the devastating real life stories from You vs Train such as Harrison's story.”