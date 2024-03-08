New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: KFC at 29 - 31 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: O'Neill's at O Nielscrown Squarechobham Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 5
• Rated 5: Cellar Magnifique at 3 Church Pathwokingsurrey; rated on March 4
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: