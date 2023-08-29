New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Woking’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Dianthus Trading Company, at Dianthus Buildingwishbone Waywokingsurrey was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 21.
And Quackers Cafe, at Community Hallgoldwater Lodgewishbone Waywokingsurrey was given a score of three on July 21.
It means that of Woking's 168 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 122 (73%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.