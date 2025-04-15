New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Old Woking Cafe at 33 High Streetold Wokingwokingsurrey; rated on March 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Station at The Station2 Station Roadwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 10
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Ozzy's Fish And Chips at 40 High Streetknaphillwokingsurrey; rated on April 10