A flag flies proudly above the Civic Offices in Gloucester Square to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 29.
Woking Borough Council has joined hundreds of other councils across the UK in raising the unique flag, based on the Union Jack, in support of Britain’s Armed Forces.
Mayor Cllr Louse Morales said: “The Armed Forces Day flag is an important visual symbol of our support for military personnel who have served, and continue to serve, our country. It’s an opportunity to show our respect and support for our armed forces. We proudly fly this unique flag above the Civic Offices.”
The flag will fly until Monday, July 1. If you are a military or blue light services veteran, why not attend Woking’s Forces Connect Veterans Hub?
Open to all ex-servicemen and women, blue light personnel and their families. The hub provides a warm welcome and the opportunity to get together with fellow veterans.
Held at Woking Fire Station on Goldsworth Road, sessions take place every third Wednesday of the month between 10.30am and noon and are free to attend. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 17.