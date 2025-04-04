Woking Borough Council (WBC) has issued seven Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) to individuals following a spate of fly-tipping incidents at the Parley Drive community recycling site recently.
Despite clear signage and regular collections, the seven individuals were caught on CCTV illegally dumping household waste, prompting enforcement action as part of the council’s commitment to tackling environmental crime.
The site has become a hotspot for illegal waste disposal, with items such as mattresses, household appliances and black bin bags being abandoned.
All offenders have been issued a £400 FPN reduced to £300 if paid within 10 working days. Failure to pay could result in an unlimited fine and/or imprisonment of up to five years.
In the past 14 days, a further seven FPNs have been issued to individuals fly-tipping waste at the Parley Drive recycling site bring the total to 14.
The council is now warning residents that if fly-tipping continues at this scale the facility may have to be removed.
Cllr Ellen Nicholson, WBC’s portfolio holder for climate change and leisure, said: “Fly-tipping is a criminal offence and will not be tolerated under any circumstance.
“Parley Drive has clear signage identifying it as a recycling site, not a general dump for unwanted items. Those who dump waste irresponsibly create an eyesore, put additional pressure on council resources and risk the closure of facilities intended to benefit the community.
“We urge all residents to dispose of their waste responsibility and take advantage of the council’s waste and recycling services.”
Household waste can be disposed of free of charge at Martyr’s Lane Community Recycling Centre, whilst bulky waste collections can be arranged via the WBC website.
Residents can quickly and easily report fly-tipping incidents using an online form. For more information about how you can reduce, reuse and recycle your waste, visit Surrey Environmental Partnership.