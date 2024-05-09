A Woking man has been sentenced to five years behind bars after his flying kick left a man unconscious on a Guildford street two weeks before Christmas Day.
Paulo Evaristo, 23, of Walton Road, Woking, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on April 26, after pleading guilty to causing grievous harm.
The attack took place on Onslow Street, in the town centre, in the early hours on December 10, 2023.
Evaristo was captured on CCTV jumping into the air to launch a sudden violent kick to the head of his victim and following it with two punches as the man lay on the floor.
He was detained by a member of nightclub door staff until police officers arrived on the scene.
Evaristo was sentenced to 56 months in jail for that crime and a further four months for possessing false documentation that was found on him when he was arrested.