Last year West Horsley Place Trust, a small charity established in 2015, joined forces with researchers at Exeter University and Historic Royal Palaces to uncover the Tudor history of the site. They were astonished to find out how significant the Manor House was in the 16th century as a royal residence. King Henry VIII owned the estate for two periods and visited often for lavish pleasure-seeking parties, and Queen Elizabeth I was in residence no less than six times.