After a hugely successful first year, the Hosting Henry VIII festival at West Horsley Place returns again this year. A Tudor festival like no other, it recreates King Henry VIII’s visit to the ancient Manor House in a weekend full of living history, food and fun for the whole family. Join them for jousting displays, birds of prey demonstrations, Tudor dancing, food tasting and more, on Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14.
Last year West Horsley Place Trust, a small charity established in 2015, joined forces with researchers at Exeter University and Historic Royal Palaces to uncover the Tudor history of the site. They were astonished to find out how significant the Manor House was in the 16th century as a royal residence. King Henry VIII owned the estate for two periods and visited often for lavish pleasure-seeking parties, and Queen Elizabeth I was in residence no less than six times.
The family festival brings to life a well-documented visit of King Henry VIII in 1533. Then owners, Henry & Gertrude Courtenay, Marquesss and Marchioness of Exeter, invited Henry for hunting, music and feasting. Using archival sources, including the menu from the banquet which amazingly survives, the festival creates a historically accurate multi-sensory experience to allow you to step back in time.
Specialists will bring Tudor life to you through food, clothing, jewellery, weaponry, music, archery and hawking. Explore the manor, try Tudor dancing, taste the King’s banquet, and meet experts in historic costume. Discover the story of the Courtenays and the dangerous secrets they kept from their King.
Enjoy food stalls and activities for all ages including have-a-go archery, mini-jousting and shield painting.
Adults are £25 and children (ages 4 – 16 years) only £10. All proceeds from ticket sales support the mission to repair and conserve West Horsley Place, which is currently on Historic England's Heritage At Risk register, head to: westhorsleyplace.org