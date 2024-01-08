The first snow of 2024 has fallen in Surrey and Hampshire – with more on the way tonight, according to the Met Office.
A wisp of the white stuff is seen in the above video falling at Union Road and Gostrey Meadow in central Farnham.
It comes as the Met Office has a yellow weather warning for ice and wintry showers in place for Monday evening and into Tuesday morning.
Forecasters currently give an 80 per cent chance of heavy snow falling between 3pm and 7pm.
And with the temperature expected to dip to zero this evening, the Met Office is warning of slippery surfaces on roads, pavements and cycle paths.
The Met Office warning states: "Parts of southern Britain are likely to see some snow showers during Monday afternoon and the first part of the night.
"Most places will see little or no lying snow, but 1-2 cm may settle in one or two places, mostly over high ground.
"In addition, some icy surfaces are possible for a time. However, the chance this reduces by dawn on Tuesday as snow showers clear to the west and surfaces dry out."