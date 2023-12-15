Wet and cold weather did not deter Pyrford residents from joining the party to turn on the village’s first Christmas lights.
The trees at Marshalls Parade were lit up when around 200 residents got together to celebrate the event, enjoying mulled wine and sausage rolls while being entertained by Show Choir UK singers.
One resident said: “I‘ve lived here for 50 years and it has never looked so nice.”
Chris Martin, who was elected as a councillor in May this year, said he was delighted by the help and support he received in organising the event.
“I would like to thank all those who contributed to this project,’’ Cllr Martin said.
‘‘They include Pyrford Residents Association, Pyrford & Wisley Flower Show, Pyrford Neighbourhood Forum, The Parish of Wisley with Pyrford, The Pear Tree, Village Vintners, Direct Electric, Show Choir UK, Graham Turner Pyrford Butcher and Suzanne’s Hair and Beauty on whose electricity supply the lights depend.
Also, all the individuals who contributed to the JustGiving appeal.’’
The lights display is to be an annual event so fundraising and planning for next year will soon begin.
A Facebook group (@PyrfordChristmasLights) will have all the details.