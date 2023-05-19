RESIDENTS in a wide area around Byfleet are being told to keep their doors and windows closed as the fire service continues to deal with a fire in a warehouse in Oyster Lane.
Ten fire engines and aerial ladder were sent to the blaze at Access Self Storage at around 8.50pm yesterday evening (Thursday).
This morning, firefighters with nine appliances and three aerial ladders are still pouring water into the building from the outside, due to a risk of it collapsing.
High amounts of smoke have been rising from the building, leading to the warning about the dangers of inhaling fumes. Oyster Lane has been closed to traffic between Abbot Close and Chertsey Road causing long queues of vehicles.
A Surrey Fire and Rescue service spokesman told the News & Mail: “We were called to at 8.50pm on Thursday 18 May, following the activation of an automatic fire alarm at Access Self Storage in Byfleet.
“There were a total of ten fire engines and one aerial ladder platform in attendance yesterday evening, with the scene now attended by nine fire engines and three aerial ladder platforms.
“Our crews were able to access the building initially and ascertained that there were no persons inside. However, due to the reduced structural integrity as the fire has progressed, our firefighting activities are now limited to the building’s exterior.
“We anticipate that we will remain in attendance at the scene throughout the day and ask that the public please stay away from the area to allow us to carry out our work safely. Local residents should keep doors and windows closed.”
Surrey Police Runnymede Beat officers have asked drivers going into the area to plan their journeys to avoid Oyster Lane.