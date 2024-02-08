A hand-inscribed page found among the psalms relates the tales of the births of one of the owners’ children. Starting with ‘My son John’ on July 27, 1701, who was baptised by Mr Killinghall and registered in Ealing Parish, Middlesex, it continues with the 1702 birth of Margaret. It then briefly details “a son born alive which expired soon after”, presumably in 1703, as the next birth is dated 1704, a son, William, also baptised by Mr Killinghall – as are all the children – but registered in Christ Church in (Southwark) Surrey.