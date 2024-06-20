Farnborough Airport has completed its £55 million investment into the Domus III. The new 175,000 square-foot hangar facility was created in response to growing customer demand for premium hangar space.
The project has been one of the largest private inward investments into the local area for many years, demonstrating the airport’s role as a major employer and economic growth engine within the region. The development also includes increased apron space, assisting screening and parking requirements.
Farnborough Airport CEO Simon Geerge said: “Domus III represents a monumental leap forward in aviation hangar technology, setting new standards in the industry with a state-of-the-art facility, but also reflects our commitment to drive environmental performance across every part of our business.
“It is an incredibly proud moment for us and marks an extraordinary milestone in the history of the Airport and the local area. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact it will have on attracting increased economic activity to the region.”
Domus III incorporates several sustainable features, including a fully intelligent lighting system, which incorporates daylight dimming to ensure the airport makes the most and best efficient use of electricity on site. Including translucent automated doors that stretch the entire length of the building, optimising natural light inside the hangar and reducing lighting usage.
Large unhindered access provided by the door design improves aircraft manoeuvrability, helping to mitigate unnecessary emissions from aircraft handling activities.
Other sustainable features include a 280 metre long symphonic rainwater harvesting system, eco-friendly heating systems and a fully integrated building control and energy monitoring system to minimise operational and in-use energy consumption.