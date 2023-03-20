COMPETITORS were 'feline' pretty excited last weekend, as Woking Leisure Centre hosted one of the UK’s biggest cat shows.
Cat lovers travelled from across the country to bring more than 200 pedigree, household cats and kittens to the event.
They were taking part in the prestigious Surrey and Sussex Cat Association All Breed Championship Show, sharing with the Burmese Cat Club and Balinese Cat Society.
This popular annual event attracted several hundred feline fanciers, many of whom had purchased tickets in advance, to see cats in all ranges of classes and sizes.
Those on show included a Maine Coon cat weighing in at a whopping 7.2 kilogrammes (16 pounds), and two examples of Lykoi cats, a rare and partially hairless cat with a wolf-like appearance.
One of the happy owners was Peter Mant from Horsell, who scooped a Best of Breed for his distinctive-looking cat Teddy, an Oriental Red Tabby.
Show manager Kym Jarvis said: “After the four hour set-up on Friday, it was great to have a successful show day. Our exhibitors, helpers and judges travelled from 25 counties across the UK, from Aberdeen to Somerset to make the day special.
“We were particularly delighted to welcome nearly 300 visitors who came along to see the beautiful cats and to buy some lovely gifts from our trade stands.
“I am really looking forward to seeing everyone again next year.”
To general acclaim, the dazzling Persian cat Jemineve Spark-Of-Magic, that weighed in at an impressive 4.5 kilos (10lb), was crowned Overall Best In Show. She won a host of awards including The Best in Show Persian.
For more of the event, see the picture spread in the 23 March edition of the News & Mail - in shops now.