A MEDAL marking Wanderers’ victory in the 1877 FA Cup final is among the highlight lots in the two-day auction of entertainment and memorabilia at Ewbank’s this month.
The extravaganza at Burnt Common, Send, on Thursday 25 May and Friday 26 May will also feature vintage film posters, comics and Harry Potter rarities.
Lots can be viewed at the auction house from 9am to 5pm on Tuesday 23 May and Wednesday 24 May.
Wanderers won the FA Cup – then known as the Football Association Challenge Cup – five times, including thrice in succession from 1876 to 1878.
The medal being sold by Ewbank’s is expected to net between £4,000 and £6,000.
It marks Wanderers’ 2-1 success against Oxford University on 24 March 1877 at the Kennington Oval, London.
Another highlight is a Martin D-45 Custom acoustic guitar, serial number 421326.
Mandolin Brothers, of Staten Island, New York, commissioned Martin to build 91 D-45 guitars based on the specifications of the original pre-war D-45s, known as the holy grail of steel-stringed acoustic guitars. The guitar going under the hammer is number one, and it has guide price of between £3,000 and £5,000.
Also being auctioned is a James Bond replica golden gun. The Factory Entertainment dual-signed, limited-edition item is from 2010 and celebrates the 1974 Bond movie The Man With the Golden Gun.
Officially licensed by Danjaq LLC and EON and plated in 18-carat gold, it is signed by both Sir Roger Moore (who starred as Bond in the movie) and Sir Christopher Lee (who played Scaramanga).
The replica gun is number 115 of 400 and comes with the 007-engraved replica bullet and a bonus set of five extra replica bullets that were only awarded to pre- order customers.
It comes with display case, original boxes and accompanying leaflet. Also included are replicas of Scaramanga’s signet rings. The lot has been valued at £3,000 to £5,000.
A revamped puppet head made for the Gerry Anderson television series Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons, Joe 90 and The Secret Service carries a guide price of £3,000 to £5,000. Revamped heads were used as extras across the three series. They were often turned into different characters for reuse.
A “to do” list, highlighting all of the Harry Potter films, that was created for actor Daniel Radcliffe is set to realise £300 to £500. Radcliffe, who starred as Potter, signed the list in black pen.
Also in the sale is Cyber-Dragon MKII, a large sculpture created by Tim Hobbis, a set and prop maker on Doctor Who and His Dark Materials. The fibreglass dragon was later embellished and painted by John Williams. It was exhibited at The National Space Centre’s Science of the Time Lords exhibition in 2019.
The dragon was one of more than 60 made for a Wild in Art public art trail around the city of Newport, South Wales, in 2012 and decorated by local artists.
This is the last dragon to come from the mould before it was destroyed. It has a mobile plinth and internal coloured lighting, and has been valued at between £1,000 and £1,500.
Ewbank's can be telephoned on 01483 223101 or emailed at [email protected] Live internet bidding is available through www.ewbankauctions.co.uk.