Woking Borough Council is launching another round of expressions of interest for the transfer of Moorcroft Centre for the community.
A former Victorian school building in Westfield, Moorcroft offers a spacious hall, welcoming café area and versatile facilities providing the successful group with opportunities to shape and sustain services for residents.
Successful applications must meet specific criteria including:
- Delivering sustained valued community assets and enable locally run services to thrive independently without council funding
- Enabling and empower community organisations to directly operate assets
- Providing social and economic benefits for the local area, focus on social inclusion and be environmentally considerate.
Interested parties should visit the council’s website for more information or contact [email protected]. Deadline is 5pm on January 24.