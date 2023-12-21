An exciting collection of retro video games and consoles will go under the hammer in a timed auction being held by Ewbank’s next week.
The sale will be at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send on Wednesday, January 3.
More than 300 lots showcasing a mixture of consoles, boxed games, loose cartridges and special editions from The Nintendo Collection will be auctioned. Highlights include:
* An original sealed Nintendo Game Boy System UK/PAL/European red-label console, which carries a guide price of £2,000 to £2,500. The console is the 1990 model and is sealed with the iconic red Nintendo strip seal and bundled with the game Tetris, which is also sealed. In 1990, Nintendo launched the Game Boy, a handheld game console that would revolutionise the industry. The console was an instant success, selling more than 118 million units worldwide.
* A Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Chrono Trigger game including all inserts, posters and manuals, which has an estimate of £400 to £600. Chrono Trigger is one of the most critically-acclaimed video games of all time, and has been praised for its innovative gameplay, well-written story and memorable characters. The game was released for the SNES in 1995 and was later ported to other systems, including the PlayStation, PlayStation Portable and Nintendo DS. It is a must for any fan of role-playing games.
* A SNES Super Bomberman Big Box limited-edition game, complete with box in great condition, which is expected to sell for £250 to £350. The game is a classic that was released in 1994 for the SNES. It is a top-down action-puzzle game where players control a Bomberman character and try to defeat enemies and complete levels. The game is known for its multiplayer mode, enabling up to four people to play. The Big Box version of the game is even rarer than the standard version. It comes in a large box and has a lot of extra features.
* A SNES Mega Man X3 (PAL) loose cartridge, which is set to realise £350 to £450. The game is considered one of the best ever made for the SNES and is now in high demand among collectors. The game features challenging platforming, a variety of bosses and a gripping story that continues the saga of X and Zero. It is a must-have for any fan of the Mega Man series or retro gaming in general.
* A Nintendo 64 (N64) Pikachu Blue console with two Pokémon controllers, in unboxed condition, which has a guide price of £140 to £180. This limited-edition console is a gem for any fan of Nintendo’s iconic gaming system and the Pokémon franchise. Capture the spirit of Pokémon adventures and relive the excitement of the N64 era with this great collectible.
Viewing is welcome at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms from 9am to 5pm on Tuesday, January 2, and on the day of the auction.
If you have any old games or consoles that you are interested in selling, please contact James Spooner on 01483 223101 or at [email protected] for a free valuation. Consignments for future auctions of retro video games and consoles are being accepted now.