* A SNES Super Bomberman Big Box limited-edition game, complete with box in great condition, which is expected to sell for £250 to £350. The game is a classic that was released in 1994 for the SNES. It is a top-down action-puzzle game where players control a Bomberman character and try to defeat enemies and complete levels. The game is known for its multiplayer mode, enabling up to four people to play. The Big Box version of the game is even rarer than the standard version. It comes in a large box and has a lot of extra features.