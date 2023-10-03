WOKING MP Jonathan Lord has welcomed secretary of state for the environment, Thérèse Coffey, to Byfleet village to discuss the Byfleet Flood Alleviation Scheme.
After the decision by Woking Borough Council to indefinitely suspend its investment programme, the council will no longer part-fund the scheme.
The defence is designed to provide a standard of protection of a one in 100 chance of flooding in any given year, resulting in 236 properties being greatly better protected from flooding.
This means that in any one year there would be just a one per cent chance the area will experience flooding.
Construction is due to start next year with an expected completion date by 2025.
Mr Lord said: “I am hugely disappointed that Woking council has pulled its share of funding for this vital scheme. I’m raising the profile and importance of this scheme to the very top of government.
“I have written to the Environment Agency and to Surrey County Council with the aim of exploring the ways in which the scheme can be delivered as originally envisaged. They have been terrific partners in the scheme so far and we now need them to go the extra mile in terms of their support.”
Ms Coffey said: “I totally understand how debilitating even the threat of being flooded can be for local homeowners. I hope we can find a creative way through so we can give residents real peace of mind for the future.”