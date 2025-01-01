The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for the South East, forecasting snow, ice, and potential disruptions to travel over the weekend.
The Yellow warning states that the snow may cause some disruption on Saturday and into Sunday (January 4 and 5), with significant snowfall possible, particularly on higher ground.
Parts of the Midlands, Wales, and northern England are most at risk, where snowfall could reach up to 5cm in many areas, with as much as 20 to 30cm over the hills.
The combination of snow and strengthening winds could lead to drifting snow, making driving conditions hazardous, especially in rural and elevated areas.
In addition to the snow, milder air is expected to push northwards into southern and central parts of the UK, which could bring a brief spell of freezing rain.
This could create icy conditions, further complicating travel across affected regions.
The Met Office has urged people to prepare for possible disruptions to transport networks, including road closures and delays.
Motorists are advised to check for traffic updates and be extra cautious, particularly on untreated roads. Essential items like warm clothing, food, water, and a torch should be packed in cars in case of delays.
With the potential for power cuts, households are also encouraged to prepare for the possibility of being without electricity. Stocking up on torches, batteries, and a mobile phone power bank is recommended for those in the affected areas.
"Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous," a spokesperson for the Met Office said.
"It’s important to plan your route, amend travel plans if necessary, and stay updated with the latest forecasts as conditions are expected to change quickly."
The Met Office has warned that some regions likely to see the snow and ice persist into Sunday evening.