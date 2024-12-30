The South East is set to ring in the new year with a wet and windy start.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds across Hampshire and Surrey on New Year’s Day.
The storm, which is expected to sweep across the UK, will bring frequent heavy showers and gusty winds that could last until Thursday.
The Met Office has cautioned that the severe weather may cause disruption to roads, railways, and ferry services.
There is also a risk of structural damage, with the possibility of tiles being blown off roofs and other minor damage to buildings. Power outages are also a possibility with the potential to impact services such as mobile phone coverage.
In coastal areas, there is a small chance of injuries or risk to life due to large waves and debris being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads, and properties.
The Met Office has also warned that flying debris could pose a danger to people, and some roads and bridges may be closed due to the extreme conditions.
Residents are urged to stay informed of the latest weather updates and take precautions to stay safe.