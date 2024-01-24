Woking Shopmobility is holding its 28th annual pancake race in Jubilee Square on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
The race, which starts at noon (registration at 11.30am), is open to all local businesses, shops and organisations.
As the event falls in half-term, Shopmobility hopes to have children’s races.
There is no entry fee but sponsorship is requested from each team of four relay runners.
The fancy dress theme this year, which is optional, is “Love”.
There are prizes for the overall winner, best fancy dress, mascot race and most money raised.
Woking Shopmobility hires mobility scooters, power chairs and manual wheelchairs to enable people with mobility challenges to access the town centre. It also hires manual wheelchairs and travel scooters to take off site.