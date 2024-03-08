Fiery Bird Live Music Venue in Goldsworth Road, Woking, brings back its Lovely Music Night on Friday, March 29 (8pm to 11pm), showcasing four exceptional live music acts for a mere £10.
Diego Brown & the Good Fairy, known for their original twisted folk, will bring their lo-fi, hi-energy political jives and memorable melodies to the stage. They are known for their intriguing performances, including a mention in the chip van queue at Sidmouth International Folk Festival.
British songwriter Becca Burn, recognised for her cross-genre musical capacities, will present honest reflections on the human experience through a spacious cinematic stripped back musical style. Becca's recent EP, Edge of Myself, showcased her eclectic musical background.
Emilie Lierre, with her commanding low-toned, soulful voice, shares her journey from busking in Australia to recording an eight-track album and appearances on ABC and Triple R radio in Melbourne.
Local troubadour Graham Armfield, a familiar face in the South East music scene, will round off the night with his original songs and solo live performances. An avid supporter of local musicians, Graham's work spans various genres, making him a cherished figure in the community.