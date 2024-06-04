Multi-award-winning West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher will lead the major UK and Ireland tour of Calamity Jane which comes to Woking's New Victoria Theatre from Tuesday February 25 to Saturday March 1 next year.
Carrie is a three-time WhatsOnStage Best Actress in a Musical winner. She most recently originated the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella (Gillian Lynn Theatre, West End).
Her previous credits include Veronica in Heathers, Wednesday in The Addams Family and Eponine in Les Misérables. Carrie is a 2022 Grammy nominee for two competing albums for Best Musical Theatre Album - Cinderella (Original Concept Album) and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (Live Album).
Carrie went out on her first solo tour, An Open Book, last year. She toured the UK, including a sold-out performance at the London Palladium. She embarks on her second solo tour, Love Letters, this autumn.
Alongside theatre, Carrie has written several bestselling novels and has huge social media presence with over 635,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel.
Carrie said: “Calamity Jane is one of those roles that doesn't come around all too often. She’s action, romance and comedy all packed into one character, and I can’t wait to take on the challenge of filling her shoes.”
Based on the much-loved Doris Day movie, this foot-stomping new production features all the sure-fire classic songs including The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away), The Black Hills of Dakota, Just Blew in from the Windy City, and the Oscar-winning Secret Love.
Tickets are available online at atgtickets.com/woking