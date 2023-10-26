It’s not easy starting a new live music venue – it takes a lot of persistence and hard work to get established.
Congratulations to the Login Lounge, Camberley, who won “Start-Up of the Year” at the Surrey Business awards.
We had a delightful gig playing there as “Vic’s Jazz Friends” last Sunday afternoon for their weekly Jazz Brunch. Check out their website for details of upcoming gigs and events at www.loginlounge.co.uk
Today (Thursday) it’s Lunchtime Jazz at Farnham Maltings with special guest, jazz trumpeter Steve Waterman. Steve will be playing the music of the jazz greats Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard, Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck and one or two of his own compositions too!
He is well known on the UK and international jazz scene and is professor of jazz trumpet at Trinity College of Music in London.
Doors open at 12.30pm and music starts at 1pm. Tickets are £8 on the door.
Also tonight, a little further afield, the Rebellion Big Band featuring vocalist Sarah Jane Eveleigh are at the Riverside Club, High Wycombe.
Tomorrow (Friday) it’s The Loft, Basingstoke, with Jack Warshaw, Babsie Brown & The Miniature Orchestra and the Tim Shez band – a chance to support quality acts you may not have heard before. It takes place at Lychpit Hall, Lychpit near Basingstoke.
This Saturday (October 28) it’s a charity dance at Alton Assembly Rooms with a 1940s/1950s theme. My own Vic Cracknell Swing Band will be providing the music for what should be a fun evening.
Tickets are £22.50, which includes a buffet. Email [email protected] or call 07950 418282 for more details.
Also this Saturday, The Shed, Bordon has Nevermind the 90s UK playing. They are an alternative covers band that performs a mix of 90s bangers – the ultimate nostalgia trip for that era with iconic grunge anthems to dance-floor fillers. It’s free entry too.
On Sunday (October 29)it’s an open mic and jam at West End Social Club, Woking, from 2.30pm to 4.45pm. It’s free for club members and players, and £1 admission for non-members. Contact Nigel on 07783 518771 for further details.
On Monday (October 30) I become the new host of the Dorking Jazz Jam which takes place once a month at the Stepping Stones, West Humble – always a lovely evening.
Brian Player continues his Folk, Roots and Acoustic music show each Tuesday at 8pm on Wey Valley Radio based in Alton (101.1FM or online at www.weyvalley.uk)
Email me at [email protected] to be included here in support of local live music in the area. Also include a possible photo for inclusion.
Gig Guide (free entry and 8pm unless stated):
Today (Thursday, October 26)
Vic’s Open Mic at The Plough, Farnham
Open Mic at The Good Intent, Petersfield
Friday, October 27
Kings Of Swing with Paul Hudson at the Ivy Lane Club, Farnham
Congakeyz at The Plough, Farnham
Amazing Tiger Band at Login Lounge, Camberley
Saturday, October 28
Nevermind The 90s UK at The Shed, Bordon (7.30pm)
Stand Up 2 Cancer night at The Plough, Farnham
Sunday, October 29
Jazz Brunch at Login Lounge, Camberley (1pm)
Tuesday, October 31
Open Mic at the Greatham Inn, Greatham
unplugthewood at the Lion Brewery, Ash
Julie’s Open Mic at Village Inn, Sandhurst
Wednesday, November 1
Jam Night at The Plough, Farnham
GT Live Sessions at The Britannia, Guildford