On Saturday London seven-piece The Trojan Beats, in their very last appearance in the south-east, bring the best of ska, rocksteady and reggae to Guildford. Also on late are Dirtbox Disco, raucous genre-bending punk rock that has won fans through stellar sets at European and UK major festivals. Other Saturday acts include New Tonic, Splodgenessabounds - famous for their hit Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps Please - Paranoid Visions, Menace, The Shakespearos, Angry Itch, Matty G & Li’l Winter and Family of Strangers.