Guildford’s best alternative, punk and ska festival returns from April 5 to 7 with a new deal for last-minute attendees.
Undercover Festival is returning to Suburbs at The Holroyd Arms with legendary Guildford band The Vapors headlining. Known for their hit single Turning Japanese, the set will be their first hometown show since their last sold-out performance at the same venue a couple of years ago.
Attendees can expect leading UK bands spanning punk, ska, reggae, rockabilly, post punk and much more, alongside music stalls and the town’s best Caribbean food courtesy of Champion House.
In last-minute news, host Mick M announced tickets bought on the door before 6pm each day will now carry the same discounts as those bought online - £69 for all three days, £20 for Friday, £29 for Saturday or £25 for Sunday.
Mick said: “You won’t find a friendlier crowd or a greater way to spend your weekend. This is Undercover’s fourth year in Guildford, bringing guests from up and down the UK, so come join us and see what all the fuss is about.”
Headlining on Friday are legendary punk band Subhumans, recognised globally as one of the most important UK bands of the 1980s. They are joined by The Blunders, Rage DC, Red Anger, Public Service Announcement and Night of Treason.
On Saturday London seven-piece The Trojan Beats, in their very last appearance in the south-east, bring the best of ska, rocksteady and reggae to Guildford. Also on late are Dirtbox Disco, raucous genre-bending punk rock that has won fans through stellar sets at European and UK major festivals. Other Saturday acts include New Tonic, Splodgenessabounds - famous for their hit Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps Please - Paranoid Visions, Menace, The Shakespearos, Angry Itch, Matty G & Li’l Winter and Family of Strangers.
Alongside The Vapors, Sunday stars King Salami and the Cumberland Three, the most sensational garage/rockabilly band around, fresh from their Italian tour. They are joined by Diablo Furs, The Satellites, Noel Martin (Menace), Eryx London, Ambition Demolition, Wyrd Sisters, Shell The Alternative Folkie and The Fanzines.
Tickets are available from www.undercoverfest.com