TELEVISION stars Samantha Womack and Les Dennis will be appearing on stage in Woking later this year.
Samanatha will star as Dorothy Brock, alongside Les as Bert Barry, in the UK tour of 42nd Steeet at New Victoria Theatre between September 18 and 23.
Samantha most recently starred as the White Witch in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.
Her other credits include the role of Rachel in The Girl on the Train in the West End and on tour, Morticia Addams in The Addams Family UK tour, Nellie Forbush in the Lincoln Center’s production of South Pacific at the Barbican and on tour, and Miss Adelaide in Michael Grandage’s production of Guys and Dolls alongside Patrick Swayze.
Her screen credits include Ronni Mitchell in EastEnders, Mandy in Game On, the titular role in Imogen’s Face and The Kingsman franchise.
Les most recently starred as Grandad Trotter in Only Fools and Horses The Musical.
His other West End credits include Wilbur in Hairspray opposite Michael Ball at the London Coliseum, Amos Hart in Chicago and Bill in Me and My Girl.
His many TV credits include Michael Rodwell in Coronation Street and a fictional version of himself in Extras.
Also starring on the Woking stage will be Michael Praed as Julian Marsh, Faye Tozer as Maggie Jones and Nicole-Lily Baisden as Peggy Sawyer.
Michael’s theatre credits include Tom Beauregard in Darker Shores at Theatre Royal Windsor and on tour.
His television credits include the role of Frank Clayton in Emmerdale, Prince Michael in Dynasty and the titular role in Robin of Sherwood.
Faye is best known as a member of BRIT Award-winning pop band Steps. Her theatrical credits include Singin’ In The Rain at Sadler’s Wells and on tour in the UK and Canada, and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre. She was also a runner-up in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.
Nicole-Lily’s theatre credits include the role of Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon, both in the West End and on tour, and Hope Harcourt in Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre and on tour.
This new production of 42nd Street will be directed by Jonathan Church.
The iconic song-and-dance spectacular features a hit parade of toe-tapping songs, including We’re In The Money, Lullaby of Broadway, Shuffle Off To Buffalo and I Only Have Eyes For You.
42nd Street is a timeless and inspiring showbiz fairytale that combines breathtaking tap-dance routines, backstage intrigue, classic romance and delightful comedy to dazzling effect.
Fresh off the bus from smalltown America, young and beautiful Peggy Sawyer arrives in New York City dreaming of her name in lights. She quickly catches the eye of a big-time director and lands a spot in the chorus line of Broadway’s newest show – and when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy gets her shot at stardom.
It is a larger-than-life entertaining celebration of musicals and the irrepressible spirit of Broadway that’s guaranteed to lift anyone’s spirits.