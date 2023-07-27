CHOBHAM and Dorking Rock Choirs had a very special visitor when they joined together at a Big Sing choir performance at Trinity Methodist Church in Woking.
Rock Choir creator and its creative director Caroline Redman Lusher stopped by to see them.
Caroline is on a national tour of Rock Choirs around the UK and is due to visit Woking, and the choir leader Danny Gortler, in September.
Rock Choir is the largest contemporary choir in the world with 33,000 members.
It was the first original contemporary choir in the UK.
Caroline is an award-winning singer and entrepreneur, known as the pioneer of the contemporary choir movement.
The Rock Choir has helped thousands of people improve their health and wellbeing, their confidence and self-esteem all through the power of singing.
Members say they find joy, happiness, friends and a community for themselves and they leave their sessions on a natural high.
More than 200 Rock Choir Members came together on July 13 at the church in Brewery Road to welcome Caroline.
Choir leader Sam Smith joined in for an evening of singing and chat.
Caroline also taught them an exclusive preview of an upcoming song in the Rock Choir repertoire – Stevie Wonder’s For Once in My Life.
Caroline said: “It was an honour to spend time with the Chobham and Dorking Rockies.
“I was able to thank them for all for their support and loyalty to me, my team and to Rock Choir throughout the long pandemic. The choir was full of joy and positivity.
“My visit also gave me the opportunity to listen to their beautiful singing, witness their passion for Rock Choir and hear about their important and supportive friendships they have made through their weekly rehearsals in the choir.
“I was also told some highly emotional and heartfelt stories while I was with them.
“Members told me how Rock Choir had saved their lives, or given them the friendship and support when they needed it the most.
“It makes me incredibly proud of each and every one of them and also of talented Rock Choir leader Sam Smith, who works so hard to not only teach the Rock Choir song repertoire but to go above and beyond to nurture and support the members who take part.
“Sam was the very first Rock Choir leader to join me and has just completed her 15th year with me in the team.
“It was one huge celebration and a night to remember.”
Rock Choir member Lauren Holloway said: “I had an absolute blast. Rock Choir has been a transformational influence in my life – I’m smiling again and so many other positive changes have taken place.”
Rock Choir are always keen to welcome new members. There are no auditions and no requirement to read music.