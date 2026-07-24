The stars of Radio 4’s legendary drama The Archers will actually be seen when they come to the Woking Theatre as part of the show’s 75th birthday live stage tour on September 6 at 2pm.
Broadcast six times a week to five million listeners, The Archers follows the everyday lives, loves and dramas of residents of Ambridge, a fictional village deep in the heart of the English countryside.
Set within a playful reimagining of the Ambridge Flower and Produce Show, the evening combines behind-the-scenes insight, archive material, quizzes and a look at how the programme’s distinctive sound world is created in real time, with specially written episodes acted out on stage.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.