The third Michael Bailey memorial concert in aid of Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis will be held at Knaphill Scout Hall on September 5 from 6.30pm to 9pm.
On stage will be High Pop, an amalgamation of members of Five O’Clock High and Vox Pop, two bands that featured Michael Bailey on bass in the 1980s and 1990s. Michael died on August 12, 2021, having suffered from pulmonary fibrosis for several years.
John Rollinson and David Bailey, original members of both bands, have teamed up with drummer Brett Ascott, formerly of The Chords, and John’s son Ben, bass player with Gutlocker, to form High Pop and recreate their former bands’ power pop sound.
Joining High Pop for this concert will be David Norgrove, formerly of The Body Politic, and Ady Evans, once of The Perfect Circles.
There will be a bar provided by The Crown in Knaphill, and an after-show party at The Crown - where Five O’Clock High used to drink.
Their story started when David Bailey (guitar/vocals), Michael Bailey (bass/backing vocals) and Greg Turner (drums) formed a band called She’s Gone Wild in May 1982, renaming it Carnival, then Strawberry Statement, before settling on Five O’Clock High in late 1984.
Managed by Colin Bidwell and the Baileys’ father, they mixed self-penned tracks such as Great Brain Robbery, Giving Guns to the Natives, All Ours and For More with covers of 1960s classics such as The Who’s The Kids Are Alright, The Beatles’ Money and The Troggs’ Wild Thing.
The band’s first London gig was at La Beat Route in Greek Street, Soho - a venue mentioned in Spandau Ballet’s number one hit Chant No. 1 - in 1984.
Around New Year’s Day 1986 they released a cassette demo EP featuring the tracks All Ours, For More and Giving Guns to the Natives.
“The upcoming event will showcase intimate acoustic sets from Mick's brother Dave, as well as others who played alongside Mick and Dave in bands during the 80s and 90s. There will also be a raffle to help raise additional funds.
“This venue holds special significance, as Mick and Dave used to rehearse there as kids - making this a truly meaningful ‘full circle’ moment.”
Tickets cost £10 on the door.
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