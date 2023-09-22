The biggest drivers of price are factory-sealed versus opened, and condition. A sealed version of a game will always fetch more and having contents, such as manuals, present on opened products helps to achieve the best prices. The health of the economy can also affect prices, as people have less disposable income. But the pool of buyers is growing, and those people who are in their 40s and grew up playing consoles and gaming systems tend to have more money to spend as they grow older.