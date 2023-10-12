WAOS musical theatre have been busy promoting their production of Sunshine on Leith in the town centre.
The initials stand for Woking Amateur Operatic Society but since 2019 they have widened the name to include musical theatre, reflecting the variety of shows they now produce.
The group handed out flyers and sang in Henry Plaza, drawing a fantastic response from the public who were happy to join in and, in some cases, dance!
WAOS’ performance of Sunshine On Leith will be showing at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre from October 31 to November 4, including a Saturday matinee.
Directed by Heather Bokota and Ellen McDermott, the performance tells the story of a pair of soldiers returning from war in Afghanistan to their homeland, Scotland, and the turbulence of family life which greets them, all set to the timeless music of The Proclaimers.
It’s a show that will having your toes tapping and have you singing in the aisles.
Explaining why the group are performing Sunshine on Leith, Ellen said: “I chose Sunshine on Leith because I love The Proclaimers and the film.
“It’s heart-warming and fun and different from what we’ve done previously.”
The group have already had some notable successes in promoting the show, including Charlie and Craig (The Proclaimers) giving them a shoutout mid-set as they performed at G Live, Guildford, during their recent 15-month tour.
WAOS will also feature on the Elaine Paige show, on BBC Radio 2, on Sunday, October 29.
Tickets are selling fast and can be purchased at www.atgtickets.com/shows/sunshine-on-leith/rhoda-mcgaw-theatre-woking/calendar
The group would also welcome anyone who would like to see what it’s all about, and perhaps join WAOS, by visiting waosmt.co.uk
Their next show is a Cabaret-style piece with some big ensemble numbers, for which they will need a large cast.