The Lightbox gallery and museum in Woking is hosting the exhibition A Spirit Inside until January 14.
Drawn from two of the UK’s leading art collections – The Women’s Art Collection and The Ingram Collection – this collaboration explores how women and non-binary artists have grappled with the notion and sense of spirit over 100 years.
A Spirit Inside marks the first time The Women’s Art Collection, Europe’s largest collection of art by women, has partnered with a museum outside Cambridge. Featured artists include Lubaina Himid, Paula Rego, Dora Carrington, Rose Wylie, Sin Wai Kin, Soheila Sokhanvari, Anna Perach and Linder.
Admission is £9.50 for a day pass, free to Lightbox members and under-18s.
On October 19 there is A Spirit Inside, In Conversation with Jo Baring and Harriet Loffler from 1pm to 2pm. It features an informal discussion with co-curators Jo and Harriet as they explore some of the stories, art works and artists in the exhibition.