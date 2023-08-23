If you are feeling ale, then don’t worry, beer happy... because the Haslemere Beer Festival is returning to Haslemere Hall on September 1 and 2.
This will be the 15th time the best cask ales, craft beer and lagers are showcased along with excellent cider and the High Spirits Bar featuring gin, rum and vodka.
There won’t just be drinks to enjoy – this year there will also be delicious Indian street food from Mandira’s Kitchen to tuck into. And treating the ears will be music for every taste, from folk funk to singalong favourites.
Proceeds from the raffle will go to Cancer Testing South, a locally-run charity that raises awareness and facilitates testing men for prostate cancer.
Haslemere Hall is located in Bridge Road, just 10 minutes’ walk to Haslemere Station, with taxi rank and bus stops nearby.
For tickets visit www.haslemerehall.co.uk or call the box office on 01428 642161. The event is for 18 and overs only.