Gavin & Stacey co-creator and best-selling author Ruth Jones will be the special guest on Between The Covers Live! - Celebrating Agatha Christie at G Live in Guildford on October 11 at 7.30pm.
Hosted by Between The Covers creator Amanda Ross, each show also features actor and author Ben Miller and best-selling crime writer Lucy Foley, celebrating Christie’s characters, mysteries and enduring influence through conversation, readings and behind-the-scenes stories.
Ruth said: “Agatha Christie’s stories have stood the test of time for a reason - they’re brilliantly crafted, endlessly entertaining and still keep us guessing.
“Having had the opportunity to appear in The Secret of Chimneys was a real joy, and I’m looking forward to joining fellow Christie enthusiasts to celebrate the Queen of Crime and share in the passion that so many of us have for her work.”
Marking 50 years since Agatha Christie's death, the tour invites audiences into the ultimate fantasy book club where all the book picks are written or inspired by the world’s best-selling novelist of all time: the legendary ‘Queen of Crime’, Agatha Christie.
The show will celebrate this incredible woman whose fictional creations were as forward-thinking, brave and dangerous as her own real life.
She was way ahead of her time, without the benefit of a decent education, but from her first book she became a celebrity - so much so that when her first marriage failed and she discovered her husband’s infidelity, she disappeared to Harrogate, which launched a search involving thousands of volunteers.
She assumed a new identity and defied two different police forces' investigations as she was feared dead in terrible circumstances, the stuff of a crime novel. She subsequently travelled the world on archaeological digs and married a man 15 years her junior.
Audience members can meet the panelists at signing sessions. For tickets, priced from £42.25, visit trafalgartickets.com
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