Stage, film and TV star Joseph Marcell will head the cast of Seán Aydon’s new production of The School For Scandal at the Yvonne Arnaud in Guildford on Tuesday 2 to Saturday 6 April.
Sir Peter Teazle believes his young wife is sleeping with someone else. She isn’t. But she’s starting to think if her husband believes it, she may as well give it a go. After all, if you’re going to cause a scandal, you might as well enjoy it...
Joseph Marcell, who is probably best-known for his role as Geoffrey the Butler in the six seasons of the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, will play Sir Peter Teazle in this fresh take on Richard B. Sheridan’s classic comedy of manners.
Marcell was most recently seen in Chiwetel Ejiofor’s debut feature film, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind. His prolific stage credits include Hamlet at the Young Vic and Kathy Burke’s Lady Windermere's Fan.
The School For Scandal also features Garmon Rhys, Ayesha Griffiths, Emily-Jane McNeil, Lydea Perkins and Tony Timberlake.
Performances are at 7.30pm with Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.
For more information and to book, visit www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk or call the box office on 01483 440000.