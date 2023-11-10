After the successes of Calendar Girls and The Full Monty, a Broadway Musical, Sunflower Productions is back to stage another fabulous show for a fantastic cause.
Honk!, a charming musical twist on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling, will be at Worplesdon Memorial Hall from tomorrow – Wednesday, November 15 – to Saturday, November 18.
Honk! is raising money for The Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Service at The Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust which supports young people aged 16 to 30. All the money raised from the production will be donated to the service.
Bringing together talented performers from Guildford and the surrounding areas, Sunflower Productions staged their first production in 2013, a production of Calendar Girls that raised £6,500 for Leukemia and Lymphoma Research. This was followed by The Full Monty, a Broadway Musical, that raised £18,120 for the urology unit at The Royal Surrey.
Director Maria Langford said: “This is a special show – not only is it a beautiful and funny retelling of a classic story but we’re raising money for a fantastic cause.”
Performances are at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm Saturday matinee. The performance on Friday, November 17 and the Saturday matinee will be British Sign Language signed. All tickets are £16.50.