COLOURFUL Dragon Boats will soon be racing their way across Goldsworth Park Lake, in a big fundraising event for Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
The action-packed spectacle also includes all the activities of the Family Fun Day on Sunday 14 May.
The event, which started back in 2014, is now in its seventh year – with a forced two-year break due to Covid – and is again being sponsored by Trident Honda in Ottershaw, who have supported it since 2016.
“We are once again delighted in 2023 to be the main sponsor of the WSBH Dragon Boat race,” said Richard Roberts, managing director of Trident Honda Ottershaw.
“Such a fabulous day’s entertainment for all participants and spectators, combined with raising money for such a fabulous cause.
“We choose to support the hospice due to the benefit it brings to the community that we have been a part of over the years,” he said. “When we first started supporting the hospice in 1992, we had dealerships in Woking, Ottershaw, Weybridge and Thames Ditton, a lot of that area was mirrored by the area the hospice provide their care.
“We also have a personal connection to the hospice. My grandmother died in the Sam Beare Hospice in 1982 and my father died in the Hill View Road Hospice in 2017. Over the years, members of our staff have had family members who have also been supported by WSBH, so we understand first-hand how important the hospice is to our community.”
The Dragon Boat Races consist of 20 teams competing against each other across Goldsworth Park Lake, working their way through the rounds to the grand finale.
The teams are a mixture of corporate supporters, local sports clubs and teams rowing in memory of a loved one – plus the Hospice Heroes, made up of staff and volunteers from the across the hospice, and Trident Honda’s team the Trident Otters.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to Richard Roberts and Trident Honda for once again sponsoring our Dragon Boat Races, we are incredibly grateful,” said Phil Wormley, director of fundraising. “Their commitment to the hospice is incredible and it allows us to hold these fantastic events in the community raising much needed funds.”
Alongside the Dragon Boat Races will be the Family Fun Day beside the lake with refreshments including a barbecue, noodle bar, crepes and a Pimm’s tent, plus facepainting, tombola, plant sale, hook a duck, lucky dip, raffle and more.
Kicking off the event will be the Chinese Association whose Lions – pictured at the Trident Honda garage –will perform a traditional Dragon Awakening ceremony.
If you have a team that would like to take part, please contact the Hospice Events Team via [email protected] or visit www.wsbh.org.uk/dragonboat for more information.
The Dragon Boat Races and Family Fun Day take place at Goldsworth Park Lake on Sunday 14 May, 10am – 4pm.