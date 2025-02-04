Now is your chance to register for Addlestone-based charity Eikon’s first golf day for six years.
The event will be on Friday, 9 May at the stunning Clandon Regis Golf Club, an 18-hole, par-72 course just outside Guildford on the A246 Epsom road at the foot of the Surrey Hills.
Golfers are invited to arrive from 7.30am for breakfast, with a 9am start.
The day will feature a range of prize competitions, including “Beat the Pro”, nearest the pin and longest drive. A buffet lunch will be provided and there will be an auction with some fabulous prizes already secured.
All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Eikon charity and its life-changing work helping young people in Surrey.
One in five children in the UK has a diagnosable mental health disorder (NHS England) but can face waiting lists of up to three years for help. Eikon works with schools, healthcare providers and parents to help children as early as possible, preventing problems from becoming bigger.
The event is proudly supported by Vail Williams, Xpress Legal and Clandon Regis Golf Club, and some corporate sponsorship packages are still available. Please contact [email protected] to register an interest.
For more details about registering, visit https://eikon.org.uk/eikon-charity-golf-day/ Registration closes on 30 April.
Eikon has not run its own charity golf day since 2019, pre-Covid. Last year, however, it did take part in two events when the charity was the captains’ chosen charity.
Across the two events last year it raised £50,000.
During the charity’s last financial year, it was the chosen men’s captain’s charity for West Surrey Golf Club and the captain’s charity for both men and ladies at Woking Golf Club. The previous year it was supported by West Byfleet.