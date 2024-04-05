Young fans of Thomas the Tank Engine will be bubbling with excitement when the famous blue engine returns to The Watercress Line during the May half-term – for his one and only visit this year.
There’s plenty to enjoy with Day Out With Thomas: The Bubble Tour at the heritage railway running between Alton and Alresford from May 25 to June 2.
From the thrill of riding behind Thomas along The Watercress Line’s scenic route to meeting Sir Topham Hatt and Sodor Station sweepers Rusty and Dusty, the fun-filled event at Ropley station is sure to create many happy memories.
There are two brand new Rusty and Dusty outdoor entertainment shows for 2024, featuring Sir Topham Hatt, Percy, Diesel and Toad. Also, new for 2024, a special appearance from Terence the Tractor.
Day Out With Thomas: The Bubble Tour will feature Thomas decorated with bubbles and young fans can have a photo taken up close. Look out for the Thomas-themed selfie spots!
There will be more fun with Thomas & FriendsTM activities in the play pod zones at Ropley and Alton, as well as charming storytime sessions and Thomas giveaways for every child.
Visitors can also take unlimited rides on the Watercress Line’s delightful miniature railway and enjoy children’s vintage fairground rides.
When it’s time to rest, there will be snacks available at Ropley’s T-Junction and a variety of food and drink stalls, with a picnic area overlooking the beautiful South Downs.
The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “Your ticket gives you access to the railway for the whole day, so come early for the brilliant entertainment and activities on offer at Ropley. Don’t forget to book your ride with Thomas when you purchase your tickets online.”