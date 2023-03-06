WOKING’S new branch of Burger King opens on Wednesday – and is giving away 1,000 free Whoppers or Plant-based Whoppers to celebrate.
To mark the fast food restaurant and its headline burger officially returning to the town at new premises in Commercial Way, the management are staging a special ‘Whopper Wednesday’ deal.
But Burger King lovers will have to be quick if they want to get their hands on the free treat.
“The deal is first-come-first-served, and available exclusively to Burger King app users on 8 March 2023 only at Burger King UK Commercial Way in Woking,” said a press spokesman.
“To get in on a bite of the action, guests will need to head to https://burgerkinguk.app.link/woking-free-whopper to retrieve a code, and then simply show the code to staff at the counter to claim a free Whopper.
“For those not quick enough to secure themselves one of the free burgers up for grabs – fear not. Burger fans can enjoy countless great value offers via The Burger King app, including the new ‘Your Burger King’ loyalty programme. All customers that register will automatically be awarded 200 points – which is enough to claim a cheeseburger, or fries without needing to spend a penny.”
The town used to have a Burger King within the Peacocks Centre, but its closure meant the nearest alternative was at the Ladymead Retail Park in Guildford. The new Woking franchise is where the Black and Irons Bar and Grill used to operate. Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food burger chain in the world.
“We know the people of Woking love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood,” said Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK. “Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”