THE Fox Corner Community Wildlife Area boardwalk and pond-dipping platform were officially opened by Pirbright’s borough and county councillor Keith Witham last Saturday.
Catherine Cobley, chairman of the Fox Corner Community Wildlife Area Association, said: “We want to thank all our generous donors and supporters for their help in making this project possible.
“The project cost of £30k was daunting and we have been amazed by the generosity shown by residents and members of the local community. The management committee feels it has been a heart-warming local affirmation of everything we aim to achieve as an association.
“We also appreciate the grants received from the Pirbright Institute, Pirbright Parish Council, Surrey County Council and the National Lottery Community Fund. This combination of local support with the backing of institutional donors has made it possible for this project to go ahead.”
The work was completed by Steve Hull of SRH Landscape Services, assisted by site manager Nigel Emmerson. Volunteers from Network Rail helped by removing the old boardwalk, and the wisdom of using expensive recycled composite materials will be seen for decades.
The Fox Corner Community Wildlife Area is a facility enjoyed by its many visitors.
The pond, brooks and wetlands are some of the wildlife area’s greatest natural assets.
The boardwalk and dipping platform are integral to the site and their importance cannot be overstated as they provide excellent opportunities to explore and educate, with pond dipping a regular activity.
In addition, the boardwalk links the pond and natural wetlands to the Stanford and Hodge brooks and provides an inviting and safe access that enables visitors to enjoy the pond area and, from there, an interesting and beautiful circular walk which links the eastern part of the site to the heathland beyond via the brooks.
The wildlife area is a 14-acre nature reserve, providing a diverse environment for many different species.
It is home to a variety of native trees, hedgerows, flowers, birds, insects and mammals and is a “hidden gem”, a special place in the heart of the local community, open to everyone.
It is a charity and is run by a dedicated management committee working with other enthusiastic local volunteers.
For more information about the Fox Corner Community Wildlife Area, visit www.foxcornerwildlife.org.uk