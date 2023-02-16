A TEACHER at Gordon’s School is to run the London Marathon in memory of a former colleague and friend.
Emily King, who teaches PE, has been given a place in the 26-mile event in April by ABF, the Soldiers’ Charity.
Emily will be raising money in memory of Steve Monk, who was director of sport at the West End secondary school for 20 years.
“Steve was the one that got me into running,” Emily said.
“I contacted Steve’s wife when the ABF offered me a place and she said ‘go for it, Steve would be so chuffed’.
“I thought ‘oh no, I am going to have to do it!’.”
Emily said she and Steve, who joined the school after a 20-year career with the Army PT Corps, sang together in a Gordon’s has Talent event for the students and took part in the annual school ski trip.
She has been a PE teacher at Gordon’s for 22 years, and also chose the charity because many of the students are from Armed Forces families and the links between the staff and the military.
“ABF, the Soldiers’ Charity, makes a difference to so many lives, supporting our Army personnel and their families in so many ways,” Emily said.
She has so far completed only half marathons and usually runs three times a week.
“I’ve set myself a challenge and I’ve got to just go for it and hope I can do it.
“It’s going to be a tough, but I know Steve’s voice will be in my head through the dark winter training,” Emily said.