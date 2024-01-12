Edwardian style came to the fore at Ewbank’s in their auction of jewellery and watches on December 6, 2023.

A diamond drop pendant featuring an Old Mine-cut diamond, weighing an estimated 3.72 carats, stole the show in the sale at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send. 

The Old Mine-cut diamond is suspended from a rose-cut diamond-set bale with four old-cut diamonds set beneath in platinum. The whole is suspended on a base-metal and pearl chain. 

At 38cm long and in a fitted box, the pendant sold for a premium-inclusive £9,100. 

A curb-link bracelet, with 22-carat links and a platinum box clasp set with a round brilliant diamond weighing around 0.23 carats, was another highlight. At 20.5cm long, it took £7,150. 

Top performer among the rings was a single-stone old-cut diamond of around 3.06 carats with three single cut diamonds to each shoulder, mounted in tested platinum, which made £6,760. 

A vintage sapphire and diamond bracelet, with square textured motifs alternately set with round cut sapphires and round brilliant diamonds, left its estimate of £1,200 far behind.

Dated to 1972, London-made and with a box clasp and safety clips, it sold for £2,080. 

Luxury goods formed the centrepiece of the auction of Christmas gifts at Ewbank’s on December 12 – and buyers showed that they were not there simply for stocking fillers. 

Some of the most exclusive names in jewellery featured strongly. 

A Cartier Trinity pendant, with tricolour interlocking bands in 18-carat gold, on an 18-carat gold Cartier cable chain, almost trebled its top estimate at £1,430. 

An aquamarine and diamond cocktail ring, the central emerald-cut aquamarine weighing around 8.30 carats, took £1,105. 

A Boodles blossom ring, mounted in 18-carat white gold, sold for £845. The ring has a triple blossom motif design, the plain polished blossom in the centre with diamonds set to the edges, and diamond-set blossoms each side.

A Tiffany necklace with circle motif pendant and pink sapphire drops, on a fine belcher chain, came with its original box and outer box and fetched £650. 

Andrew Ewbank, senior partner at Ewbank’s, said: “We wanted to create a sale that inspired Christmas shoppers and gave them the opportunity to pick up something special that they would be unlikely to find in a retail space.

“This proved a fun way of doing your Christmas shopping.”

