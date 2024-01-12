Edwardian style came to the fore at Ewbank’s in their auction of jewellery and watches on December 6, 2023.
A diamond drop pendant featuring an Old Mine-cut diamond, weighing an estimated 3.72 carats, stole the show in the sale at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms in Send.
The Old Mine-cut diamond is suspended from a rose-cut diamond-set bale with four old-cut diamonds set beneath in platinum. The whole is suspended on a base-metal and pearl chain.
At 38cm long and in a fitted box, the pendant sold for a premium-inclusive £9,100.
A curb-link bracelet, with 22-carat links and a platinum box clasp set with a round brilliant diamond weighing around 0.23 carats, was another highlight. At 20.5cm long, it took £7,150.
Top performer among the rings was a single-stone old-cut diamond of around 3.06 carats with three single cut diamonds to each shoulder, mounted in tested platinum, which made £6,760.
A vintage sapphire and diamond bracelet, with square textured motifs alternately set with round cut sapphires and round brilliant diamonds, left its estimate of £1,200 far behind.
Dated to 1972, London-made and with a box clasp and safety clips, it sold for £2,080.
Luxury goods formed the centrepiece of the auction of Christmas gifts at Ewbank’s on December 12 – and buyers showed that they were not there simply for stocking fillers.
Some of the most exclusive names in jewellery featured strongly.
A Cartier Trinity pendant, with tricolour interlocking bands in 18-carat gold, on an 18-carat gold Cartier cable chain, almost trebled its top estimate at £1,430.
An aquamarine and diamond cocktail ring, the central emerald-cut aquamarine weighing around 8.30 carats, took £1,105.
A Boodles blossom ring, mounted in 18-carat white gold, sold for £845. The ring has a triple blossom motif design, the plain polished blossom in the centre with diamonds set to the edges, and diamond-set blossoms each side.
A Tiffany necklace with circle motif pendant and pink sapphire drops, on a fine belcher chain, came with its original box and outer box and fetched £650.
Andrew Ewbank, senior partner at Ewbank’s, said: “We wanted to create a sale that inspired Christmas shoppers and gave them the opportunity to pick up something special that they would be unlikely to find in a retail space.
“This proved a fun way of doing your Christmas shopping.”
Ewbank’s are accepting consignments for future auctions.
Valuations can be obtained between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.
For jewellery valuations, please contact Ewbank’s for an appointment with one of their gemmologists.