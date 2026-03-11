Year 7 students at The Winston Churchill School took part in a road safety theatre programme on Thursday, March 12 as part of a county-wide initiative reaching more than 8,000 young people in Surrey.
The Woking secondary school was one of 40 across the county taking part in Collingwood Learning’s Split Second programme.
Funded by Surrey RoadSafe, the scheme helps pupils understand how small decisions on the road can have life-changing consequences.
It combined theatre performance with an interactive workshop, using relatable characters and real-life scenarios to show how everyday actions could lead to serious road incidents in a split second.
Students learned about the importance of looking properly when crossing roads and how distractions such as phones, music and friends could increase risk.
The session also explored the consequences of roadside collisions, including injury, loss of life and the impact on families and communities, as well as the role of influences such as peer pressure, emotions and social media in decision-making.
Each session was delivered live by professional actors. After the performance, students took part in a guided workshop to explore the themes further and reinforce key safety messages. Schools also received teacher resource packs to support follow-up learning in the classroom.
Chris Simes, managing director at Collingwood Learning, said: “Through Split Second we want young people to see how quickly everyday choices can affect their safety and the safety of others. By using theatre and discussion, we create a memorable experience that encourages students to think differently about the risks around them.”
The programme was funded by Surrey RoadSafe as part of its commitment to eliminating road deaths and serious injuries across the county.
Steve Bax, deputy cabinet member for highways at Surrey County Council, said: “I’m pleased that funding from Surrey RoadSafe has enabled us to deliver theatre in education to Year 7 students in 40 schools this term.
“Road safety is a top priority for Surrey County Council. We are investing in safer walking and cycling routes, introducing lower speed limits on rural roads, improving crossing points around schools and providing cycle training for both children and adults.
“I’m sure that theatre in education will bring road safety to life in a way no leaflet or lecture ever could and that this will prove hugely beneficial to our young people.”
The Split Second programme supported Surrey County Council’s Vision Zero ambition to eliminate road deaths and serious injuries while helping young people develop habits that keep them and others safe.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.