Merrist Wood College and University Centre is celebrating another outstanding student achievement.
Arboriculture learner Kinga Chudziak has been named Best Student of the Year, a prestigious award given by the Arboriculture Association recognising the passion and drive of students taking their first steps.
The Arboricultural Association is the leading organisation in the UK for tree care professionals with more than 3,000 members.
Kinga, 17, said: “I am thrilled and delighted to have won this award. I was really surprised when I found out. As I start my career, this will really help my CV to stand out from the rest and I hope it gives me a boost when it comes to getting my first full-time job.”
Kinga’s nominating tutor and faculty manager at Merrist Wood College, Richard Cant, said: “I am immensely proud of Kinga, who has proven to be an exceptional student. She has excellent practical skills and academic understanding.
“Kinga has been focused solely on becoming a tree surgeon since attending one of our open events, and has proved her ability by going on to gain distinction grades in all her assignments.
“We are thrilled that her hard work, enthusiasm and determination have been recognised by our leading trade organisation in awarding her this accolade. It is thoroughly deserved.
“Kinga has a bright future and we look forward to seeing her career take off when she has finished her studies with us.”