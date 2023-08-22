STUDENTS from Gordon’s School in West End have recorded an outstanding set of A-level results, with more than 31 per cent achieving A*-A grades, well above the national average, quoted as 25.4 per cent, for academies.
BTEC students at both diploma and national diploma level also excelled, with 75 per cent achieving a Merit+ and 31 per cent a securing distinction or above.
In this, the last set of public exams to be affected by the Covid pandemic, students from the non-selective, co-educational state boarding school recorded 31 per cent of grades A*-A; 65 per cent A*-B; and 86 per cent A*-C.
Headmaster Andrew Moss said: “Congratulations to our students and staff for their hard work and commitment in achieving a set of superb results given the challenges posed by the pandemic.”
Among the delighted students was Alex Heeney with four A*s in chemistry, maths, further maths and physics.
Former head boy Callum Keigher’s three A*s in economics, English literature and psychology have earned him a place at the University of Leeds to read law.
Callum, who is aiming for a career in commercial law, was runner-up in the national Linklaters’ Making Links Schools Challenge, in which he had to present to the multinational law firm an undertaking that earned him £1,000 for him and Gordon’s and the opportunity to hone his skills in research and presentation.
An A* and two As in economics, drama and maths for Nicole Mensah has ended a great year for her, in which she was offered and accepted a place to train at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.
And one of His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant Cadets, Leonor Nunes, is off to Southampton University with two As and a B. Leonor, who has supported Surrey’s Lord-Lieutenant Michael More-Molyneux on official engagements, was also awarded an RAF scholarship at the beginning of 2022.