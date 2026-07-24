In keeping with the warriors’ tradition of finding interesting items in the undergrowth, this pick was no exception: a mini fridge with Team England branding (perhaps deposited by a fan disappointed with some early performances of Thomas Tuchel’s squad?), a large “super soaker”-style water gun, a bag of tools (saw, hammer and box cutter amongst others), an almost new football and, perhaps most special of all, a pristine if grubby hair product bottle from the early 1900s for a long-defunct brand.