A football club in Addlestone has been awarded a grant to provide gear and coaching for up to 25 disabled children for the next five years.
Abbey Rangers FC were given £4,550 and will use the money for kit and specialist training equipment for children aged between five and 11 – in a boost for disability sport in the county.
The club’s chairman, Nick Riley, has said the grant has even opened the door to the potential of running further teams – if the right coaching can be found.
He said: “The impact this will have is game changing and will give the children a real sense of team identity, pride and belonging.
“This removes confusion, it brings continuity. The impact on the children of having their own equipment and their own kit, and their own space on the pitch will be huge. Having the right resources for children with special needs is imperative.
“We’re a big club with 51 teams now and last year we managed to relaunch our pan-disability team after it went on hiatus after the previous coach retired – it’s really important to get the right coach in.”
Now back in its second year the club decided to push on. Last year, Abbey Rangers ran the side for free with no fees for any of the coaching or pitch hire, but the volunteer-run community club decided to push the boat out and take the next step.
The children will now be able to have their own jersey together with a range of specialist gear aimed at pan-disabled sports.
Mr Riley added: “The fund means we can offer everything to our pan-disability players.
“I guarantee many of the kids will be sleeping in their kits, its so brilliant and it really makes them feel a part of something. It will build confidence, inclusion and is brilliant for the parents.
“Sport is brilliant but even more so for some children who haven’t had that inclusivity.”
The funding, Mr Riley said, was not a do or die moment for the club as it would have run the disability side regardless, but has helped “accelerate it and create a legacy.
The club has also found ways to incorporate youngsters who are too old to play for the side but involving them in the coaching side.
The windfall was provided by Runnymede Borough Council’s youth development fund during the September 17 meeting of its community services committee. Grants are available of up to £7,000 to voluntary, faith and community sector organisations that work with children.
Grants are determined based on how it would contribute to the health and wellbeing of younger residents
Councillor King, community services committee chair, said: “The committee was pleased to support this application by Abbey Rangers FC and personally, I’m passionate about accessibility in sport and believe this will help level the playing field, so disabled young people and their families get the most out of the sport.”